UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank says could consider rate hike next week to respond to Fed

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Tuesday it is ready to respond to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike with policies that could include raising its own interest rates again and easing mortgage rules.

Bank Indonesia said in a statement on its website it will consider these options at its next policy review meeting on June 27-28, also partly in response to the European Central Bank’s policy direction.

BI raised its benchmark interest rate twice in May by a total of 50 basis points to defend a fragile rupiah IDR=.

“Double intervention policies, more liquidity, and intensive communication will also be continued (in addition to those options),” the statement said. BI has previously said on Twitter it would continue to intervene in both forex and bond markets.

Newly appointed central bank governor Perry Warjiyo has sought to ease investor concerns and pledged to communicate more on hedging options and to provide “a rational expectation” of where the rupiah is headed.

The rupiah has been caught up in an emerging market selloff and is among the worst-performing currencies in Asian markets this year, down about 5 percent despite the two rate hikes and heavy central bank buying.

Indonesia is also vulnerable because unlike some countries in the region, it runs a current account deficit. In addition, foreigners own nearly 40 percent of the government’s bonds, so its currency risks getting knocked by outflows from the bond market.

In 2013, during the so-called “taper tantrum”, BI raised rates by 175 basis points.

The central bank has said guarding the rupiah is a priority but that any measures taken should not hurt economic growth.

Indonesian markets are closed for the Islamic Eid holiday and will reopen on June 20.