FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 27, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Chevron sees lower Indonesian oil output in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Oil company Chevron estimated 2018 oil production in Indonesia at 218,300 barrels per day (bpd), lower than 247,300 bpd in 2017, company data distributed to a parliamentary committee on Monday showed.

* The outlook includes output projections from four oil blocks in Indonesia, including the Rokan block, whose contract expires in October. Rokan alone is expected to produce 203,800 bpd.

* In the first half of the year, Chevron Pacific Indonesia oil lifting was 207,148 bpd, according to data from Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas). (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.