Chevron sees lower Indonesian oil output in 2018

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Oil company Chevron estimated 2018 oil production in Indonesia at 218,300 barrels per day (bpd), lower than 247,300 bpd in 2017, company data distributed to a parliamentary committee on Monday showed.

* The outlook includes output projections from four oil blocks in Indonesia, including the Rokan block, whose contract expires in October. Rokan alone is expected to produce 203,800 bpd.

* In the first half of the year, Chevron Pacific Indonesia oil lifting was 207,148 bpd, according to data from Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas). (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)