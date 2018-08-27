FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Chevron sees lower Indonesian oil output in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd bullet point to say East Kalimantan contract ends in Oct, not Rokan)

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Oil company Chevron estimated 2018 oil production in Indonesia at 218,300 barrels per day (bpd), lower than 247,300 bpd in 2017, company data distributed to a parliamentary committee on Monday showed.

* The outlook includes output projections from four oil blocks in Indonesia, including the East Kalimantan block, whose contract expires in October. Chevron’s Rokan alone is expected to produce 203,800 bpd.

* In the first half of the year, Chevron Pacific Indonesia oil lifting was 207,148 bpd, according to data from Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas). (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; editing by David Evans)

