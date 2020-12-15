Indonesia 2020 coal consumption estimated at 140-145 mln tonnes- official

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s domestic coal consumption is estimated at 140-145 million tonnes this year, Dodik Ariyanto, an official at the energy ministry, told a virtual conference on Tuesday.

This is lower than this year’s target of 155 million tonnes but above last year’s consumption of 138 million tonnes.

Indonesian 2020 coal exports in the period to November stood at $14.8 billion, compared to $19.86 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)