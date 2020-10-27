Indonesia coal exports at 232.3 mln T by October -minister

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday coal exports this year had reached 232.3 million tonnes by October, or only around 58.8% of the full-year target due to slower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In comparison, the government has targetted 395 million tonnes export this year, Airlangga told an virtual industry event.

Domestic coal consumtion this year is estimated at 141 million tonnes, compared to a target of 155 million tonnes due to lower electricity demand. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)