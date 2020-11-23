Indonesia Jan-Oct coal output at 459 million tonnes - minister

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia coal output in the January to October period was 459 million tonnes, the country’s energy minister told parliament on Monday.

Domestic coal consumption in the same time period stood at 109 million tonnes, Arifin Tasrif said.

Indonesia's full-year domestic coal consumption target stands at 155 million tonnes, higher than last year's 138 million tonnes.