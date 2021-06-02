Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

Indonesia June coal benchmark price up 11.8%; highest in over two years

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, Indonesia, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia set its coal benchmark price higher in June at $100.33 per tonne, the country’s energy and minerals ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, driven by strong demand from China.

This is $10.59, or 11.8%, more than May’s benchmark price for coal and the highest since October 2018, when it stood at $100.89, Refinitiv data showed.

“The increase in (China’s) demand for its power plants is exceeding its domestic coal supply,” Indonesia’s energy and mineral resources ministry spokesman, Agung Pribadi said in the statement.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up