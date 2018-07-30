FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 9:07 AM / in 2 hours

No change to Indonesia coal supply, pricing rules likely until 2019 -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia is unlikely to change its rules on domestic coal supply and pricing until 2019, Coordinating Maritime Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Monday, amid government discussions on how Southeast Asia’s biggest economy can increase its export revenues.

“Even if this happens it will probably next year at the earliest we can do it,” he said. “Because we need time to socialise regulations (and) to calculate the impacts on state revenue.”

Pandjaitan referred to proposed revisions to rules introduced in March requiring Indonesian coal miners to sell 25 percent of their thermal coal output to domestic buyers, with a price capped at $70 per tonne for coal sold to state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN). (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

