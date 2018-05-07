UPDATE 1-Indonesia sees coal output flat in 2019 amid equipment shortage

(Adds quotes, context)

By Fergus Jensen

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is targeting annual production of 481 million tonnes of coal this year and next, a mining ministry official said on Monday, as producers of the fuel are struggling to get new heavy equipment and parts.

Indonesia’s National Development Planning Board (BAPPENAS) has pushed for coal output to be capped at 400 million tonnes, but according to coal and minerals director general Bambang Gatot Ariyono that needed to be “harmonised” with other considerations.

“Otherwise there could be idle capacity or their coal production could be sub-optimal,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Coaltrans Asia conference.

Ariyono referred to environmental permits allowing miners to increase output to 609 million tonnes this year and to 651 million tonnes in 2019, and feasibility studies that presented other figures.

Amid concerns that Indonesia could exhaust existing minable reserves of 13 billion tonnes within 25 years, the government is considering measures to push miners to carry out exploration before they can obtain permits to increase output.

“It could start next year,” Ariyono said.

However, Indonesian coal exploration has increased as “almost all” miners had increased their capital spending this year, Pandu Sjahrir, chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association, told reporters.

“To improve the mine life a lot of miners are carrying out pre-stripping and increasing stripping ratios to increase reserves. That’s a saving for the future - almost all players,” he said.

However, heavy equipment and parts shortages were limiting expansion, particularly for smaller miners, Sjahrir said.

However, heavy equipment and parts shortages were limiting expansion, particularly for smaller miners, Sjahrir said.

"In general, getting equipment parts is difficult (and) up to the middle of 2019 it will be difficult to increase production, but for smaller players it will be more difficult because of shortages of financing."