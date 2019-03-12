Indonesia revises up 2018 Sumatra coffee bean monthly export data

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Lampung trade office has revised up its 2018 data for monthly coffee beans exports from the province. The revised data puts total exports last year to 133,201 tonnes, compared with the previous figure of 96,039 tonnes. The revised figure is still about 56 percent lower than exports in 2017. Monthly coffee data is released by the Lampung trade office in Sumatra. The figures are often revised as more complete data becomes available. Revised monthly export data: Month Exports Pct change (tonnes) (y/y) 2019 February 8,070.70 41 January 6,134.60 -8 2018 December 12,849.10 -8 November 11,222.80 -32 October 15,112.30 -48 September 12,037.30 -60 August 17,362.80 -59 July 22,207.20 -47 June 7,464.90 -71 May 7,891.60 -69 April 8,456.00 -54 March 6,179 -67 February 5,721.50 -71 January 6,696.40 -68 2018 TOTAL 133,200.90 -56 2017 TOTAL 302,077.90 23 2016 TOTAL 246,599.70 -26 2015 TOTAL 332,489.40 50 2014 TOTAL 221,242.60 -38 2013 TOTAL 355,771.20 80 2012 TOTAL 197,421.90 0.2 (Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin; editing by Richard Pullin)