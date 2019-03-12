Consumer Goods and Retail
Indonesia revises up 2018 Sumatra coffee bean monthly export data

    JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Lampung trade
office has revised up its 2018 data for monthly coffee beans
exports from the province.
    The revised data puts total exports last year to 133,201
tonnes, compared with the previous figure of 96,039 tonnes.

    The revised figure is still about 56 percent lower than
exports in 2017.
    Monthly coffee data is released by the Lampung trade office
in Sumatra. The figures are often revised as more complete data
becomes available.
    
    Revised monthly export data:    
 Month        Exports    Pct change
              (tonnes)     (y/y)
 2019                              
 February      8,070.70          41
 January       6,134.60          -8
                                   
 2018                              
 December     12,849.10          -8
 November     11,222.80         -32
 October      15,112.30         -48
 September    12,037.30         -60
 August       17,362.80         -59
 July         22,207.20         -47
 June          7,464.90         -71
 May           7,891.60         -69
 April         8,456.00         -54
 March            6,179         -67
 February      5,721.50         -71
 January       6,696.40         -68
                                   
 2018 TOTAL  133,200.90         -56
 2017 TOTAL  302,077.90          23
 2016 TOTAL  246,599.70         -26
 2015 TOTAL  332,489.40          50
 2014 TOTAL  221,242.60         -38
 2013 TOTAL  355,771.20          80
 2012 TOTAL  197,421.90         0.2
 
