ConocoPhillips shuts down Suban gas field for planned maintenance

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* ConocoPhillips Grissik Ltd, a unit of U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips, shut down the Suban gas field in Indonesia on Feb. 23 until March 1 for a planned maintenance, Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday

* ConocoPhillips is making adjustments to its gas distribution during the shut down, SKK Migas said in a statement to Reuters

* ConocoPhillips will maintain gas supply to Singapore’s Gas Supply Pte Ltd (GSPL) at minimum requirement of 170 billion British thermal units per day, and will reallocate some of its supply to GSPL for other buyers during the maintenance

* Some of the gas supply for GSPL will be allocated to state-controlled PT Perusahaan Gas Negara for electricity supply in Batam, SKK Migas said

* The Suban field is part of the Corridor Block in South Sumatra, Indonesia's third-largest gas block, which is targeted to produce 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas in 2019