Indonesia animal feed makers see 7-9.5 mln T corn consumption in 2019 - assoc

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - • Corn consumption by Indonesian animal feed producers is expected between 7 million tonnes and 9.5 million tonnes in 2019, depending on prices, chairman of Indonesian Feedmills Association said on Thursday • That compared with about 6 million tonnes estimated corn consumption this year, the group's chairman Desianto Budi Utomo said • "If corn production and prices are normal, we will need around 9.5 million tonnes. If prices remain high, we may only consume 7 million tonnes," Utomo said. • Indonesian animal feed producers typically use corn for around 50 percent-55 percent of animal feed mix, but lower the portion when prices are high, he said. • Utomo said feedmill companies consider "normal prices" for corn to be at about 3,700 rupiah-3,800 rupiah ($0.2555-$0.2624) per kilogram. Local corn prices has risen to an average of about 6,000 rupiah in the fourth quarter this year, from about 5,000 rupiah at the start of the year. ($1 = 14,480 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)