Indonesia animal feed makers see 7-9.5 mln T corn consumption in 2019 - assoc

    JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - 
    •    Corn consumption by Indonesian animal feed producers is
expected between 7 million tonnes and 9.5 million tonnes in
2019, depending on prices, chairman of Indonesian Feedmills
Association said on Thursday
    •    That compared with about 6 million tonnes estimated
corn consumption this year, the group's chairman Desianto Budi
Utomo said
    •    "If corn production and prices are normal, we will need
around 9.5 million tonnes. If prices remain high, we may only
consume 7 million tonnes," Utomo said.
    •    Indonesian animal feed producers typically use corn for
around 50 percent-55 percent of animal feed mix, but lower the
portion when prices are high, he said.
    •    Utomo said feedmill companies consider "normal prices"
for corn to be at about 3,700 rupiah-3,800 rupiah
($0.2555-$0.2624) per kilogram. Local corn prices has risen to
an average of about 6,000 rupiah in the fourth quarter this
year, from about 5,000 rupiah at the start of the year. 

    ($1 = 14,480 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
