Consumer Goods and Retail
January 7, 2019 / 5:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia to import additional 30,000 T corn until March - trade ministry

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian government will assign state food procurement agency Bulog to import an additional 30,000 tonnes of corn, Trade Ministry’s senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday

* The ministry is currently processing the import permits, which will be valid until the end of March, Nurwan said

* In November, Bulog bought about 100,000 tonnes of corn from South America, according to European traders

* Bulog said last week it has 53,000 tonnes of corn stock at the end of 2018 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

