Indonesia's Jan-May corn feed mill consumption down 18% year on year

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s consumption of corn for livestock feed in January-May was 2.51 million tonnes, down 18% from the same period last year, Indonesia Feed Mill Association Chairman Desianto Budi Utomo said on Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak affected demand for protein, including poultry, and in turn lowered the demand for corn for animal feed mixture, Utomo said.

Indonesia’s corn consumption for animal feed in January-May 2019 was 3.07 million tonnes. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edmund Blair)