Boeing cancels airline call on 737 MAX systems - sources

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has canceled a conference call it had scheduled for Tuesday morning with airlines to discuss systems on the 737 MAX model that crashed in Indonesia last month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear whether the call would be rescheduled.

A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX crashed in the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board, in the first major accident involving the latest version of its popular narrow-body plane.