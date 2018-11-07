Boeing to send bulletin to 737 MAX operators based on preliminary info from Indonesia crash -source

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is planning to send a bulletin to 737 MAX jet operators as soon as Wednesday warning that erroneous readings from a flight-monitoring system could cause a dramatic dive, a person briefed on the matter said.

The warning is based on preliminary information gathered in the investigation of a Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia last week killing all 189 on board, the person told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported the planned warning earlier on Tuesday and said it would alert pilots to follow existing procedures to address the issue.

Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Zhuhai, China; Editing by Himani Sarkar)