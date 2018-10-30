Indonesia's Lion Air to meet Boeing on Wednesday to discuss doomed plane

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air said on Tuesday it would meet a team from U.S. plane maker Boeing Co on Wednesday to discuss the fate of its 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport.

“We have many questions for them ... This was a new plane,” Lion Air Director Daniel Putut told reporters at a police hospital where doctors were identifying victim from Monday’s crash.

Lion Air, one of Boeing’s largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of $6.24 billion.

Putut said the next delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft would have to undergo “an evaluation process” following the crash. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Edmund Blair)