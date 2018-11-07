U.S. agency to mandate Boeing bulletin issued after Lion Air

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will require airlines to follow a safety bulletin issued by Boeing Co reminding pilots how to handle erroneous data from a key sensor in the wake of last week’s Indonesian jetliner crash.

The U.S. planemaker said earlier that investigators probing the Lion Air crash off the coast of Indonesia, in which all 189 on board were killed, had found that one of the “angle of attack” sensors on the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX jet had provided erroneous data.

The FAA said it plans to mandate the bulletin by issuing an airworthiness directive and “will take further appropriate actions depending on the results of the investigation.” (Reporting by David Shepardson)