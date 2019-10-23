Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws partly to blame

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mechanical and design issues contributed to the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX jet last October, according to Indonesian investigators’ briefing to victims’ families on Wednesday ahead of the release of a final report.

Contributing factors to the crash of the new Boeing Co airplane, which killed all 189 people on board, included incorrect assumptions on how an anti-stall device called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) functioned and how pilots would react, slides presented to the families showed.

The slides also said reliance on a single angle-of-attack sensor made the system more vulnerable to failure, and that the sensor on the aircraft that crashed had been miscalibrated during an earlier repair.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following a second deadly crash in Ethiopia in March 2019. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau, writing by Gerry Doyle, Editing by Himani Sarkar)