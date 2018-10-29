Indonesia's Lion Air says crashed plane was airworthy

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A plane with 189 aboard that crashed on Monday north of Indonesia’s island of Java was airworthy, and had only been operated by Lion Air Group since August, the company said.

The flight is believed to have sunk after crashing in the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from the capital, Jakarta, on its way to Indonesia’s tin-mining hub.

Its pilot and co-pilot had together amassed 11,000 hours of flying time, Lion Air said in a statement.

Manufacturer Boeing is aware of the airplane accident reports and is “closely monitoring” the situation, its spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)