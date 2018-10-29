U.S. transportation safety agency, Boeing aiding in Lion Air crash probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing Co said on Monday they are providing assistance in the investigation into the Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea north of Java Island with 189 people on board.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and all aboard are feared dead, an Indonesian search and rescue agency official told reporters. Boeing said it is “providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident.” The NTSB is also providing assistance to Indonesian investigators, a spokesman for the agency said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)