Indonesia detects emergency signals in search for crashed jet -official

Indonesian rescue members ride a boat during a rescue operation of Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 which crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via REUTERS.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia detected on Sunday signals that could come from the flight recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta, Bagus Puruhito, chief of the country’s search and rescue agency, said.

“We have detected signals in two points, this could be the black box, we will investigate,” he told reporters aboard a military ship.