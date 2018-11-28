Indonesia safety agency recommends Lion Air improve safety culture

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT) on Wednesday recommended that Lion Air improve its safety culture after a Boeing 737 operated by the airline crashed into the sea last month, killing all 189 on board.

The budget airline should ensure that a pilot can make proper decisions to continue a flight, KNKT said in a statement ahead of the release of its first report since the Oct. 29 crash.

KNKT also acknowledged actions to improve safety had been taken by Boeing, Lion Air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Darren Schuettler)