JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger jet was airworthy on its penultimate flight from Bali to Jakarta before it crashed on Oct. 29 off the coast of Indonesia, chief executive Edward Sirait said on Wednesday.

Sirait rejected media reports quoting the national transportation safety committee that said the jet was not airworthy on its penultimate flight. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Fergus Jensen Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)