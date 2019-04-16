Indonesia's Eagle High says not taking legal action against Malaysia's Felda

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Rajawali Group on Tuesday denied that its PT Eagle High Plantation Tbk unit was pursuing legal action over Malaysian palm oil plantation agency Felda’s plan to walk back on a $500-million purchase of a stake in the unit.

“Felda and Rajawali, or any subsidiary of Felda or Rajawali, are not or have never been engaged in any court proceeding,” Rajawali said in the statement.

A Malaysian official last week said that Eagle High had decided to contest Felda’s decision to walk back from its purchase of the stake in arbitration.