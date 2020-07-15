Market News
July 15, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia June auto sales rebound after restrictions eased

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rebounded on a monthly basis in June to reach 12,623 units, although that was still 78.8% below sales in the same month in 2019, data from the car association cited by auto distributor Astra International showed on Wednesday.

Just 3,551 cars were sold in May, representing a 95.8% plunge on a yearly basis, according to the data.

Indonesia began easing coronavirus-induced restrictions on people’s movements in early June.

Toyota, Suzuki and Mitsubishi led sales in June. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

