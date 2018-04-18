Indonesia car sales fall 0.65 pct in March y/y

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell 0.65 percent in March from a year earlier, according to data from Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car distributor PT Astra International on Wednesday. Automakers sold 101,674 units last month, compared with 102,335 units in March last year. On a monthly basis, car sales increased 8 percent in March from February. Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car association Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2018 March 101,674 +7.9 -0.6 February 94,261 -1.8 -0.9 January* 95,975 +12.8 +11.2 2017 December 85,098 -11.5 -2.0 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,335 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,163 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,262 -0.6 +1.6 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)