April 18, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia car sales fall 0.65 pct in March y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell
0.65 percent in March from a year earlier, according to data
from Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car
distributor PT Astra International on Wednesday.
    Automakers sold 101,674 units last month, compared with
102,335 units in March last year.
    On a monthly basis, car sales increased 8 percent in March
from February.
    Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car
association Gaikindo:
    
 Month        Volume    m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2018                                
 March         101,674         +7.9         -0.6
 February       94,261         -1.8         -0.9
 January*       95,975        +12.8        +11.2
 2017                                
 December       85,098        -11.5         -2.0
 November       96,191         +1.9         -4.6
 October*       94,433         +7.7         +2.5
 September*     87,699         -9.9         -5.3
 August*        97,256        +13.9         +1.0
 July           85,323        +28.5        +37.9
 June           66,389        -29.5        -27.5
 May            94,091         +5.0         +6.2
 April          89,623        -12.5         +5.7
 March         102,335         +7.5         +8.8
 February       95,163        +10.2         +7.9
 January        86,262         -0.6         +1.6
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
