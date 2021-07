JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia auto sales increased 476.1% on-year to 72,720 units in June, the country’s largest automotive distributor Astra International said on Wednesday, citing data from industry group.

That increase was slower than May’s 1,444% rise. This year’s sales have been supported by the government’s tax easing policy to prop up consumption. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizky, Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)