Indonesian auto sales jump 10.54% in March after govt incentives

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian car sales grew 10.54% in March from a year ago, the first expansion after months of sluggish sales due to mobility restrictions during the pandemic, auto distributor Astra International said on Wednesday, citing industry association data.

There were 84,910 units sold in March, a 72.57% increase from the preceding month, the data showed.

The government rolled out tax incentives for car sales this year as part of efforts to prop up consumption. Car sales dropped as low as 3,551 units in May 2020, a month after the capital Jakarta imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)