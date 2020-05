JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s car sales in the month of April plummeted by 90.6% from a year earlier, data from industry association as cited by the largest automotive distributor PT Astra International t showed on Friday.

In April, a total of 7,871 cars were sold, down from 84,056 units sold in the same month last year. The drop accelerated from 15% in March, data showed. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Andrew Heavens)