Indonesia's April car sales rebound 14 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rebounded 14.1 percent in April from a year earlier, according to data from Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car distributor PT Astra International on Friday. Automakers sold 102,256 units last month, compared with 89,624 units in April last year. On a monthly basis, car sales also increased 0.4 percent in April from March. Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car association Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2018 April 102,256 +0.4 +14.1 March 101,674 +7.9 -0.6 February 94,261 -1.8 -0.9 January* 95,975 +12.8 +11.2 2017 December 85,098 -11.5 -2.0 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April* 89,624 -12.5 +5.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)