May 18, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's April car sales rebound 14 pct y/y

    JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rebounded
14.1 percent in April from a year earlier, according to data
from Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car
distributor PT Astra International on Friday.
    Automakers sold 102,256 units last month, compared with
89,624 units in April last year.
    On a monthly basis, car sales also increased 0.4 percent in
April from March.
    Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car
association Gaikindo:
    
 Month        Volume    m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2018                                
 April         102,256         +0.4        +14.1
 March         101,674         +7.9         -0.6
 February       94,261         -1.8         -0.9
 January*       95,975        +12.8        +11.2
 2017                                
 December       85,098        -11.5         -2.0
 November       96,191         +1.9         -4.6
 October*       94,433         +7.7         +2.5
 September*     87,699         -9.9         -5.3
 August*        97,256        +13.9         +1.0
 July           85,323        +28.5        +37.9
 June           66,389        -29.5        -27.5
 May            94,091         +5.0         +6.2
 April*         89,624        -12.5         +5.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
