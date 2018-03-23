Indonesia's auto sales in Feb drop 0.9 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell 0.9 percent in February from a year earlier, according to data from the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Friday. The data showed that automakers sold 94,261 units last month, slightly down from 95,163 vehicles in February last year. The association revised January's auto sales data to 95,975 units from previously reported 95,869 units sold, that translates into 11.2 percent growth year-on-year, a revision from previously reported 11.1 percent. On a monthly basis, car sales fell 1.8 percent compared with a revised increase of 12.8 percent in January. The month-on-month sales growth in January was initially reported at 12.7 percent. Following is a table of auto sales based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2018 February 94,261 -1.8 -0.9 January* 95,975 +12.8 +11.2 2017 December 85,098 -11.5 -2.0 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,163* +10.2 +7.9 January 86,262 -0.6 +1.6 * Official data revision (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)