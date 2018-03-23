FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Indonesia's auto sales in Feb drop 0.9 pct y/y - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell
0.9 percent in February from a year earlier, according to data
from the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Friday.
    The data showed that automakers sold 94,261 units last
month, slightly down from 95,163 vehicles in February last year.
    The association revised January's auto sales data to 95,975
units from previously reported 95,869 units sold, that
translates into 11.2 percent growth year-on-year, a revision
from previously reported 11.1 percent.
    On a monthly basis, car sales fell 1.8 percent compared with
a revised increase of 12.8 percent in January.
    The month-on-month sales growth in January was initially
reported at 12.7 percent.
    Following is a table of auto sales based on data from
Gaikindo:
    
 Month        Volume   m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2018                               
 February      94,261         -1.8         -0.9
 January*      95,975        +12.8        +11.2
 2017                               
 December      85,098        -11.5         -2.0
 November      96,191         +1.9         -4.6
 October*      94,433         +7.7         +2.5
 September*    87,699         -9.9         -5.3
 August*       97,256        +13.9         +1.0
 July          85,323        +28.5        +37.9
 June          66,389        -29.5        -27.5
 May           94,091         +5.0         +6.2
 April         89,623        -12.5         +5.7
 March        102,336         +7.5         +8.8
 February     95,163*        +10.2         +7.9
 January       86,262         -0.6         +1.6
 * Official data revision

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
