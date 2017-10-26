FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's car sales down 5.3 pct y/y in Sept - association
October 26, 2017 / 3:09 AM / in an hour

Indonesia's car sales down 5.3 pct y/y in Sept - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in
September fell 5.3 from a year earlier, data released by
automotive industry association Gaikindo on Thursday showed.
    Automakers sold 87,645 units of cars in September, down from
92,541 units in the same month last year.
    On a monthly basis, car sales fell nearly 10 percent from
97,256 in August. Sales for August were revised up from the
previously reported 96,466 units.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017                            
 September     87,645      -9.9      -5.3
 August*       97,256     +13.9      +1.0
 July          85,323     +28.5     +37.9
 June          66,389     -29.5     -27.5
 May           94,091      +5.0      +6.2
 April         89,623     -12.5      +5.7
 March        102,336      +7.5      +8.8
 February      95,159     +10.2      +7.9
 January       86,324      -0.6      +1.6
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 *revised by Gaikindo


 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

