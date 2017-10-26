Indonesia's car sales down 5.3 pct y/y in Sept - association

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in September fell 5.3 from a year earlier, data released by automotive industry association Gaikindo on Thursday showed. Automakers sold 87,645 units of cars in September, down from 92,541 units in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, car sales fell nearly 10 percent from 97,256 in August. Sales for August were revised up from the previously reported 96,466 units. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 September 87,645 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 *revised by Gaikindo (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)