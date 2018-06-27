Indonesia's May car sales rise 6.8 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia grew 6.8 percent in May from a year earlier, according to data from Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car distributor PT Astra International on Wednesday. Automakers sold 100,468 units of car last month, compared with 94,091 units in May last year. On a monthly basis, car sales slipped 1.7 percent in May from April. Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car association Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2018 May 100,468 -1.7 +6.8 April 102,256 +0.4 +14.1 March 101,674 +7.9 -0.6 February 94,261 -1.8 -0.9 January* 95,975 +12.8 +11.2 2017 December 85,098 -11.5 -2.0 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April* 89,624 -12.5 +5.7 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)