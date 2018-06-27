FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's May car sales rise 6.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia grew 6.8
percent in May from a year earlier, according to data from
Indonesia's car association, cited by the biggest car
distributor PT Astra International on Wednesday.
    Automakers sold 100,468 units of car last month, compared
with 94,091 units in May last year.
    On a monthly basis, car sales slipped 1.7 percent in May
from April.
    Following is a table of auto sales based on data from car
association Gaikindo:
    
 Month         Volume      m/m       y/y
                        (in pct)   (in pct)
 2018                              
 May           100,468       -1.7      +6.8
 April         102,256       +0.4     +14.1
 March         101,674       +7.9      -0.6
 February       94,261       -1.8      -0.9
 January*       95,975      +12.8     +11.2
 2017                              
 December       85,098      -11.5      -2.0
 November       96,191       +1.9      -4.6
 October*       94,433       +7.7      +2.5
 September*     87,699       -9.9      -5.3
 August*        97,256      +13.9      +1.0
 July           85,323      +28.5     +37.9
 June           66,389      -29.5     -27.5
 May            94,091       +5.0      +6.2
 April*         89,624      -12.5      +5.7
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
