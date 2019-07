JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned lender Bank Mandiri has revived a plan to acquire two small-scale Philippines lenders, its chief executive told reporters on Thursday.

“At the end of 2019 until 2020 we will start to find potential candidates, there are two banks in the Philippines of which we have been in talks,” Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, president director of Bank Mandiri, said. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)