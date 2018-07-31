FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia to be "opportunistic and pragmatic" in bond strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday the government will be “opportunistic and pragmatic” in its bond sales strategy.

“Meaning, when we see a good opportunity, we can enter the market, both local and foreign, whichever benefits our financing and risks,” Indrawati said after a meeting with the central bank and other financial authorities.

The government on Tuesday sold 20 trillion rupiah in bonds, the maximum limit of its regular bond auction. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.