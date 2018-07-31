Indonesia to be "opportunistic and pragmatic" in bond strategy

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday the government will be “opportunistic and pragmatic” in its bond sales strategy.

“Meaning, when we see a good opportunity, we can enter the market, both local and foreign, whichever benefits our financing and risks,” Indrawati said after a meeting with the central bank and other financial authorities.

The government on Tuesday sold 20 trillion rupiah in bonds, the maximum limit of its regular bond auction. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)