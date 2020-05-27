Indonesia expects to raise $67 bln from bonds and loans in 2020

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to raise 989 trillion rupiah ($67 billion) from bonds and loans in the remainder of 2020 to fund its swelling budget deficit, Luky Alfirman, the finance ministry’s head of risk and financing department said on Wednesday.

Alfirman made the comment in a weekly call with investors.

The government is working on a second revision to the 2020 state budget to accommodate a bigger spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to widen the fiscal deficit to 6.27% of gross domestic product. ($1 = 14,670.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Toby Chopra)