Indonesia parliament passes President Joko Widodo's $185 bln 2021 budget

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday approved President Joko Widodo’s 2,750 trillion rupiah ($185.19 billion) budget for 2021, with a fiscal deficit forecast of 5.7% of gross domestic product, speaker Puan Maharani said.

The budget, which had already been cleared by parliament’s budgetary committee, assumes a 5% economic growth and a state revenue target of 1,743.6 trillion rupiah.

The 2021 budget is only slightly bigger than the 2,739.2 trillion rupiah budget for this year. The forecast for 2020 fiscal deficit is 6.34% of GDP. ($1 = 14,850.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando, editing by Louise Heavens)