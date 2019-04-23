Indonesia to assume 5.3-5.6 pct economic growth for 2020 - finmin official

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government will target 5.3 percent to 5.6 percent economic growth in 2020, compared with this year’s target of 5.3 percent, finance ministry official Askolani said on Tuesday.

The government also expected to assume an average rupiah exchange rate of 14,000 to 15,000 per dollar next year compared with 15,000 rupiah in this year’s budget. The rupiah has been trading around the range of 13,900 to 14,300 per dollar so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.

Inflation in 2020 was estimated within the range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The final state budget proposal will be presented to parliament in August. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Jacqueline Wong)