Asia
June 29, 2020 / 9:08 AM / in 4 hours

TABLE-Details of Indonesia's new 2020 budget

4 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has released details of its second
revision to the 2020 budget, which was 7.8% larger than originally planned,
government documents provided by the finance ministry showed on Monday.
    Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has previously said the new 2,739.2
trillion rupiah ($193.3 billion) budget includes a nearly $50 billion allocation for
COVID-19 response.
    Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister overseeing investment and resources, said in
a webinar on Sunday the government plans to narrow the deficit gradually, from 6.3%
of GDP this year to 4% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023.
    The government expected the high deficit levels would increase Indonesia's
debt-to-GDP ratio to 38.1% by 2023, from 30% in 2019, Pandjaitan said.
    Figures are in trillions of rupiah:        
                                 2nd revision  1st revision   Original          2019 
                                      of 2020      of 2020        2020         budget
                                       budget        budget     budget   (unaudited)*
 REVENUE                                                                             
 Total revenue                        1,699.9       1,760.9    2,233.2        1,958.6
 Domestic revenue                     1,698.6       1,760.4    2,232.7        1,953.3
 - Tax revenue                        1,404.5       1,462.6    1,865.7        1,546.1
 -- Income tax                          670.4         703.3      929.9          772.3
 -- Value added tax                     507.5         529.7      685.9          531.6
 -- Excise                              172.2         172.9      180.5          172.4
 Non-taxation revenue                   294.1         297.8      366.9          407.1
 - Oil and gas revenue                   53.3          53.3      127.3          120.4
 Grant                                    1.3           0.5        0.5            5.4
                                                                                     
 EXPENDITURE                                                                         
 Total expenditure                    2,739.2       2,613.8    2,540.4        2,304.3
 Central govt expenditure             1,975.2       1,851.1    1,683.5        1,493.2
 -Interest payment                      338.8         335.2      295.2          275.5
 -Subsidies                             192,0         157.3      187.6          201.8
 -- Energy subsidies                     95.6          97.4      125.3          136.9
 Funds for regional autonomy            763.9         762,7      856.9          811.1
                                                                                     
 BUDGET FINANCING                                                                    
 Budget surplus (deficit)           (1,039.2)       (852,9)    (307.2)        (345.6)
 Budget surplus (deficit) as           (6.34)        (5.07)     (1.76)         (2.18)
 pct GDP                                                                
 Total financing                      1,220.5         852.9      307.2          398.9
 - Net bond issuance                  1,173.7         549.6      389.3          446.3
 * figures updated by the finance ministry

($1 = 14,170.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela
Editing by Ed Davies)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below