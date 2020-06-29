TABLE-Details of Indonesia's new 2020 budget

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has released details of its second revision to the 2020 budget, which was 7.8% larger than originally planned, government documents provided by the finance ministry showed on Monday. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has previously said the new 2,739.2 trillion rupiah ($193.3 billion) budget includes a nearly $50 billion allocation for COVID-19 response. Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister overseeing investment and resources, said in a webinar on Sunday the government plans to narrow the deficit gradually, from 6.3% of GDP this year to 4% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. The government expected the high deficit levels would increase Indonesia's debt-to-GDP ratio to 38.1% by 2023, from 30% in 2019, Pandjaitan said. Figures are in trillions of rupiah: 2nd revision 1st revision Original 2019 of 2020 of 2020 2020 budget budget budget budget (unaudited)* REVENUE Total revenue 1,699.9 1,760.9 2,233.2 1,958.6 Domestic revenue 1,698.6 1,760.4 2,232.7 1,953.3 - Tax revenue 1,404.5 1,462.6 1,865.7 1,546.1 -- Income tax 670.4 703.3 929.9 772.3 -- Value added tax 507.5 529.7 685.9 531.6 -- Excise 172.2 172.9 180.5 172.4 Non-taxation revenue 294.1 297.8 366.9 407.1 - Oil and gas revenue 53.3 53.3 127.3 120.4 Grant 1.3 0.5 0.5 5.4 EXPENDITURE Total expenditure 2,739.2 2,613.8 2,540.4 2,304.3 Central govt expenditure 1,975.2 1,851.1 1,683.5 1,493.2 -Interest payment 338.8 335.2 295.2 275.5 -Subsidies 192,0 157.3 187.6 201.8 -- Energy subsidies 95.6 97.4 125.3 136.9 Funds for regional autonomy 763.9 762,7 856.9 811.1 BUDGET FINANCING Budget surplus (deficit) (1,039.2) (852,9) (307.2) (345.6) Budget surplus (deficit) as (6.34) (5.07) (1.76) (2.18) pct GDP Total financing 1,220.5 852.9 307.2 398.9 - Net bond issuance 1,173.7 549.6 389.3 446.3 * figures updated by the finance ministry ($1 = 14,170.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies)