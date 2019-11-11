Bank Indonesia says current economic data still points to room for accommodative policy

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank believes current economic data still allows for an accommodative monetary policy, a deputy governor said on Monday.

“We see the room for accommodative monetary policy remains open until now, by seeing the available data,” Dody Budi Waluyo, Bank Indonesia deputy governor, said in a hearing with lawmakers.

Waluyo added that BI will remain in the market to keep the rupiah currency stable.

BI cut its benchmark interest rate to 5.0% in October, the fourth time it had cut in four months, as part of efforts to boost the economy. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Alex Richardson)