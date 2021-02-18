Indonesia c.bank gov: inflation impact from QE likely in Q1 2022

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects the impact of its quantitative easing operations on inflation to be felt later than previously expected, likely in the first quarter of next year, governor Perry Warjiyo told an investor call on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) had initially expected inflation to start picking up in the fourth quarter of this year. Warjiyo said if there is an early emergence of inflationary pressure BI will not hesitate to start unwinding monetary easing. BI on Thursday cut its policy rate for the sixth time since the pandemic. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies)