Indonesia c.bank policy to remain accommodative in 2020 -governor

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank vowed to keep its accommodative policy mix to support economic growth in 2020, after four rate cuts in 2019, its governor told an annual dinner with bankers and government executives on Thursday.

“In 2019, all instruments in our policy mix have been directed to support growth. We will continue with this accommodative policy mix in 2020,” Perry Warjiyo said.

BI has cut its benchmark interest rate by a total of 100 basis points (bps) since July to counter the impact of slowing global growth on the domestic economy. It has also cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio and relaxed lending rules. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela’ Editing by Alex Richardson)