Indonesia c.bank sees 2020 GDP growth at 5.1-5.5%

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank sees economic growth of 5.1-5.5% in 2020, while continuing to monitor global economic conditions to assess whether there is scope for an “accommodative monetary policy”, Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

The outlook compares to an estimate of 5-5.4% growth in 2019. The governor said last month growth was currently expected at 5.1% this year.

Speaking to parliament, Warjiyo said the central bank expected the rupiah to trade within an average range of 13,900-14,300 per dollar next year, compared to a range of 14,000-14,400 per dollar for 2019. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Darren Schuettler)