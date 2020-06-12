Indonesia's consumer confidence slumps to lowest in 15 years in May

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s consumer confidence tumbled to its lowest level in 15 years in May, hurt by persistent pessimism in the wake of the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

The confidence index dropped to 77.8 in May from 84.8 in April. A level below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists on the outlook for the economy.

The low May index was due to respondents’ perception of current economic conditions and poor job availability, the survey showed.

The survey involved 4,600 households across 18 major cities. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)