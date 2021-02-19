Indonesia posts 2nd straight quarter of c/a surplus, BoP at a deficit

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted its second straight quarter of current account surplus in the last three months of 2020, amounting to $795 million, or 0.3% of gross domestic product, versus the third quarter’s 0.4% surplus, central bank data showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy reported a deficit in it financial and capital accounts in October to December, taking its balance of payments to a deficit of $156 million, compared with a $2.1 billion surplus in the previous quarter.

The current account deficit in 2020 shrank to 0.4% of GDP, from 2019’s 2.7%. The balance of payments last year had a surplus of $2.6 billion, compared with 2019’s $4.7 billion.

The balance of payments represent an economy’s total transactions with foreign counterparts, while the current account records its trade in goods and services and other payments.