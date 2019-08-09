Financials
August 9, 2019 / 3:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia Q2 current account deficit widens, BOP swings to deficit

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit widened in the second quarter, sending the overall balance of payments into deficit, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

There was an $8.44 billion deficit in the current account, equal to 3% of GDP, in April-June, compared with a 2.6% gap the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The gap in the balance of payments was $1.98 billion in the second quarter, compared with a $2.42 billion surplus in the previous three months, BI said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below