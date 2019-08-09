Indonesia Q2 current account deficit widens, BOP swings to deficit

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit widened in the second quarter, sending the overall balance of payments into deficit, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

There was an $8.44 billion deficit in the current account, equal to 3% of GDP, in April-June, compared with a 2.6% gap the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The gap in the balance of payments was $1.98 billion in the second quarter, compared with a $2.42 billion surplus in the previous three months, BI said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki Editing by Jacqueline Wong)