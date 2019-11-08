Indonesia Q3 current account deficit narrows to 2.7%

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy booked a $7.7 billion current account deficit in the July-September period, equivalent to 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), from a revised 2.9% gap in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The balance of payments, representing all transactions with foreign counterparts, posted a smaller deficit of $46 million in the third quarter, compared with $2 billion in the previous three months. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Kim Coghill)