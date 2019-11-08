Financials
November 8, 2019 / 3:16 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Indonesia Q3 current account deficit narrows to 2.7%

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy booked a $7.7 billion current account deficit in the July-September period, equivalent to 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), from a revised 2.9% gap in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The balance of payments, representing all transactions with foreign counterparts, posted a smaller deficit of $46 million in the third quarter, compared with $2 billion in the previous three months. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below