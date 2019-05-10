Indonesia's c/a deficit shrinks, BOP on surplus - c.bank

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit narrowed in January-March to the smallest in a year, helping the country to post a balance of payments surplus, the central bank said on Friday.

The gap in the current account was $7 billion, equals to 2.6% of gross domestic product, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement, compared with 3.6% in the previous quarter. The fourth quarter’s deficit was the widest in over four years.

There was a $2.4 billion surplus in the balance of payments of Southeast Asia’s largest economy in the first quarter, compared with $5.4 billion surplus in previous three months.

Last year, a yawning current account deficit was one factor driving foreign investors out of Indonesian financial markets, alongside tighter U.S. monetary policy, pushing the rupiah down to touch its weakest since the Asian financial crisis at one point.

The central bank has raised interest rates by 175 basis points between May and November to respond to that, while the government raised import taxes and delayed big infrastructure projects to curb imports.

Some economists say BI may begin to loosen monetary policy if the rupiah is stable and the current account deficit is within a self-imposed limit of 3% of GDP. However, the rupiah is currently under pressure due to sentiments related to the U.S.-China trade war. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)