Indonesia's Q1 current account swings back to a deficit

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account swung back to a deficit of $1 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product, in the first three months of 2021, after two straight quarters of surpluses, central bank data showed on Friday.

There was a surplus in the country’s financial and capital accounts in the January-March period, taking its balance of payments to a surplus of $4.1 billion, compared with a $200 million deficit in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)